$378.94 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $378.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $432.70 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

MTDR stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

