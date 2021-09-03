3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. 3M posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.