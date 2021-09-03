400 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

