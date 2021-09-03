4,755 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of OGN opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.