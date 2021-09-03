539 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $818.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.61 and its 200 day moving average is $687.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $870.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

