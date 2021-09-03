5,685 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 43,267.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,138,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,517.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 681,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 639,188 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $4,268,000.

Shares of SOXL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. 354,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,082,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

