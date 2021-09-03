6,064 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

WWE stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

