6,105 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.82. 100,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

