61,984 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,056. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

