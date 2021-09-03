$67.74 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report sales of $67.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.68 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. 33,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.