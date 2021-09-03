761 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

