793,547 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 793,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after acquiring an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth $112,769,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

