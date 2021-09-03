8,013 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $21.99 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $210,112. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

