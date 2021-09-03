81,000 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,897. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

