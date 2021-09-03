888 Holdings plc (888) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 13th

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 389.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

