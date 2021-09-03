8PAY (8PAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.57 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $2.57 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 152.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00154498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.07 or 0.07808098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.15 or 0.99986722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.49 or 0.00816641 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

