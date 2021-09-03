$90.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $90.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $91.87 million. Ambarella posted sales of $56.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.79. 11,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.