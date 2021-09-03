9,252 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

