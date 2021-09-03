A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Up 0.3%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.02. 8,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 31,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

