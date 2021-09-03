AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

