Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003710 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $106.61 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00787816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 60,497,484 coins and its circulating supply is 57,875,421 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

