AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. 6,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

