AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. 6,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
