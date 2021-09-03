AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. 162,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

