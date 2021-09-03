AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.50

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $117.65, with a volume of 308604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.78.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

