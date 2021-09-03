Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56. 13,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,766,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The company has a market cap of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

