Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56. 13,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,766,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The company has a market cap of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
