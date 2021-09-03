ACG Wealth Acquires 5,188 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CSX were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

