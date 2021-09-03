ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 254,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

