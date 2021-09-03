ACG Wealth Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,395,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

