ACG Wealth Sells 2,796 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 267,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 984,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

