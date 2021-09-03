ACG Wealth Sells 498 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

