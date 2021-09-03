ACG Wealth Sells 742 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after buying an additional 648,108 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

EPD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.