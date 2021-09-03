ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $424.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.38 and its 200 day moving average is $392.45. The company has a market capitalization of $400.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

