Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.08 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $136.42 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

