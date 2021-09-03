Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

