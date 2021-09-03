Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,589 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.