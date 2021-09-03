Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 841 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

