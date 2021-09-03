Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,204 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,891.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 594.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,127. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD opened at $78.02 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

