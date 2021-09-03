Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 646 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.