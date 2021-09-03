Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $154.14 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.