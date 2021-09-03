ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.