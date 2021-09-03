ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of ACNB worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACNB. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,481.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032 and sold 2,268 shares worth $64,448. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

