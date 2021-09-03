Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 282,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.