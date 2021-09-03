Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $16.16

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $17.49. Adagene shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The stock has a market cap of $731.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 34.5% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

