Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

ADGI stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

