Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,538 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

