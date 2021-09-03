Add.xyz Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,754.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $8,754.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 76.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00126050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.23 or 0.00793292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046961 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

