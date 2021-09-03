Aditus (ADI) Reaches Market Cap of $98,406.10

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aditus has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $98,406.10 and $6,686.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00122159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.78 or 0.00787103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046658 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

