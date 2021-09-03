ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce $18.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.95 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $10.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $73.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $74.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 5,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,569. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $176.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

