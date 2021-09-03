ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ADV stock opened at €13.98 ($16.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of €14.04 ($16.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.03.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

