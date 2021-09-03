Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.34.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.88 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

